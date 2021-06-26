LIVE Wales vs Denmark Online Streaming EURO UEFA 2020

The business round of the competition kicks off with Wales taking on Denmark. Denmark suffered two early blows at Euro 2020 with defeats against both Finland and Belgium in Group B. The Danes then bounced back in style to secure a brilliant 4-1 victory over Russia. Wales, on the other hand, gave a good account of themselves against Group A's heavyweights and managed an impressive victory against Turkey in the process.

What are the timings of the Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match?

Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 26.

Where will Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match being played?

Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match will be played at Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam.

Which TV channel will broadcast Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match?

Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match?

Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Wales vs Denmark EURO 2020 Match?

Wales

Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.