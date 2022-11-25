Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online and on TV In India

Wales takes on Iran in a Group B game on Friday at the Al Rayyan stadium. A win is important for both sides and hence it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. If Wales manages to win, they make it to the next round for the first time ever. While Wales will rely heavily on Gareth Bale, Iran will hope Mehdi Taremi gets going and fires.

Wales and Iran have played only one match against each other, it was an international friendly in 1978. Wales barely prevailed 1-0 in that match.

What are the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales vs Iran Group A Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran will be played on Friday (November 25) from 3.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Wales vs Iran going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran will be played at Al Rayyan stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran on TV?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales vs Iran will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.