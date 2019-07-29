Wales winger Gareth Bale’s move to China has been called off by Real Madrid, meaning he will be staying at the Spanish club.

Bale had been expected to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal, earning a reported one million pound a week. That move is now off after the Real’s board reportedly decided they want a transfer fee for the player who joined from Tottenham in 2013 for a then world-record fee of 85 million pounds, reports the Guardian.

It is also believed that Real president Florentino Perez has requested an extra payment to sign the 30-year-old, who has three years remaining on the contract he signed in 2016, which is worth around 600,000 pounds a week.

Last week, Real boss Zinedine Zidane said the 30-year-old was “very close to leaving”, having fallen out of favour. He had also said that his exit would be “best for everyone”.

The Wales winger has three years left on his contract with the Bernabeu club where he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.