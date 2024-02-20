Home

Wanindu Hasaranga Joins Joins Lasith Malinga In Elite Club

Wanindu Hasaranga is leading Sri Lanka cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up his 100th T20I wicket. With this scalp, he became the second Sri Lanka bowler to reach this milestone. Hasaranga became the eleventh men’s player overall and the second Sri Lankan bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20Is, after only Lasith Malinga.

He is currently leading the side in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan where hosts Sri Lanka have won two out of three games. He accomplished the feat during the second T20I against at Dambulla.

Hasaranga has taken more wickets than any other bowler in men’s T20Is since debuting in 2019. Malinga was the only other Sri Lankan bowler with over 100 T20I wickets. Malinga reached the milestone in his 76th T20I, whilst Hasaranga did so in his 63rd, second quickest to 100 T20I wickets, after only Rashid Khan, who did so in 53 matches in 2021.

Hasaranga, who concluded with 2/19 in four overs at Dambulla on Monday, now has 101 wickets in 63 T20Is at an average of 15.36 and a strike rate of 6.78.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Now, the third T20I will be played on Februray 21 at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka will surely look to whitewash the series and this will boost their morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June 2 in USA and West Indies. Sri Lanka will play thier opener clash on June 3 against South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

