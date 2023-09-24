Home

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Star, Ruled Out of 2023 ODI World Cup – REPORT

Who will replace Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lankan squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI WC 2023

Colombo: In what may come as a massive setback for Sri Lanka, allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023. As per a report in Sports Hour, Hasaranga would not take part in the marquee event in India. He has been ruled out due to an hamstring tear. Sri Lanka Cricket still have four more days to confirm Hasaranga’s replacement as September 28 is the last day of submission of the final WC squads.

Hasaranga could have been a key player for the Sri Lankan side as he knows the Indian conditions well thanks to his experience in the IPL. Spin is also set to get assistance in the WC and hence Hasaranga could have been the game changer for his side. The Lankan side is going to miss him a lot. Dasun Shanaka is in all probability going to lead the side. In sub-continental conditions, Sri Lanka could be the dark horse.

Sri Lanka play South Africa in their tournament opener on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The Lankan side would take on hosts India on November 2 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai where the two sides had met 12 years ago in the WC final. SLC is likely to announce the squad soon. Here is a probable squad.

Sri Lanka Probable squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

