Home

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga Likely to Retire From Test Cricket – REPORT

Wanindu Hasaranga Likely to Retire From Test Cricket – REPORT

Hasaranga cited his desire to focus on limited overs cricket and contribute his best to the national team.

Wanindu Hasaranga to retire from Tests

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the finest wrist spinners in the world. Hasaranga is also part of a number of T20 franchises across the world and with the rapid growth of franchise cricket – the SL spinner has decided to retire from Test cricket. He has taken this decision to prolong his limited overs career. In a letter reportedly addressed to Sri Lanka Cricket, Hasaranga cited his desire to focus on limited overs cricket and contribute his best to the national team.

Trending Now

Hasaranga has reportedly highlighted that he aims to prolong his career as a specialist in limited overs formats and hopes to serve the nation to the best of his abilities.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga is running riot in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 with his remarkable performances. Known for their sublime skills which he is using to full effect in the tournament and now will be utilising to impart cricketing knowledge though IPG Pro Tip initiative, an initiative by IPG Group, the rights holders of the league.

Star LPL cricketers through the campaign called “Pro Tip” will impart cricketing knowledge to young players to up their game. These aspiring young cricketers from across Sri Lanka are sending questions as recorded videos asking their favourite player to help them overcome the various cricketing challenges they face while they are playing cricket.

Hasaranga revealed the right technique to bowl a googly that has got him a lot of wickets in the LPL 2023. “With googly, I try to use my grip well and pitch the ball in line with the wickets because that will enable me to either get an LBW or a clean bowled,” he commented,” stated the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES