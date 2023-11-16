Home

Wankhede Pitch Controversy: Shubman Gill Reacts After Ind Beat NZ to Reach ODI WC 2023 Final

Ind vs NZ: While some sections on social space slammed the Indian board for the move, ICC claimed that no rule was violated. Gill was asked about it after the match.

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: Young Shubman Gill continued his sublime form on Wednesday against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. After his unbeaten 80* off 66 balls, Gill was asked about the ‘pitch’ controversy which created a stir on social space after the match started. The pitch that was supposed to be used for the game was changed at the eleventh hour and that did not go down well with fans. While some sections on social space slammed the Indian board for the move, ICC claimed that no rule was violated. Gill was asked about it after the match.

Gill came up with a light-hearted reply where he admitted that he was unaware of it and came to know of it while he was in the middle. “I just got to know there was a controversy on the pitch,” Gill responded to a reporter.

“Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times,” an ICC spokesperson had said.

What do ICC’s rules say about pitches for World Cup games?

Notably, there is no mention of a fresh pitch being mandatory for a World Cup knockout game in the ICC playing conditions. “It is expected that venues that are allocated the responsibility of hosting a match will present the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for that match.”

Meanwhile, South Africa take on Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today and the winner of the game will set up a date with India in the final.

