India wicketkeeper and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik confessed he wants the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) to happen because he wants to work with coach Brendon McCullum and English skipper Eoin Morgan and learn from them.

He said this during the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo One on One #Workfromhome, he said, "In every generation, there is a cricketer who changes the face of cricket. I think Brendon McCullum did that in the last WC. He showed the world how to play the game really fair, really hard in a watchable and enjoyable manner. He is extremely inspiring. One of the reasons why I want this IPL to happen is to be able to work with Brendon and Eoin Morgan. These are the two people I genuinely want to rub shoulders with. I can learn so much from these two people."

Karthik, who has played for various IPL franchises – like Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past – admitted KKR is the best franchise.

“KKR is, without doubt, the best franchise I have played for and I feel honoured to lead this team. In my first year at KKR, we did very well, we almost made it to the final but lost in semis. It was a great season, we had a lot of young guys and we did our best to push forward the result. I need to do something special and help them cross the line,” he said.

During the session, he also hailed young Shubman Gill as a ‘special talent’ for showing good form in the limited opportunities he got.

“He is a special talent. He managed to showcase his skills in the limited opportunity that he got opening the batting.”

On how he thinks he can support such talent, the captain said: “As a franchise we should give him complete freedom and let him express himself on field and let him enjoy his time there. It”s a beautiful journey. He has the potential for being with us for many years.”