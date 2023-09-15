Home

Want To Buy Seats Where MS Dhoni’s World Cup Winning Six Landed? MCA To Action Them Soon

The former India captain played an unbeaten 91-run knock to guide India towards the victory with a winning six at Wankhede.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will auction two seats of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium where MS Dhoni slammed the winning six of the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka announced the cricket association ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The cricket board (MCA) also said that funds that will be gathered from the auction will be used to provide scholarships to emerging players.

‘Dhoni finishes off in style…”❤️ To eternalize the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA 🔥#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI pic.twitter.com/VkqrGqKcKW — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) September 14, 2023

“‘Dhoni finishes off in style…’ To eternalise the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA. The funds collected from this auction will be utilised to provide scholarships to emerging players,” MCA tweeted.

In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka posted 274 for 6 in the 50 overs. Dhoni walked in and joined Gautam Gambhir when India were placed at 114 for 3. The former India captain played an unbeaten 91-run knock to guide India towards the victory with a winning six at Wankhede.

After 2011 team India is again hosting the ODI World Cup which will start from October 5 and the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

