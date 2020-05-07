Known to be a Test specialist, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has expressed his desire to well in white-ball cricket as he does not want to segregate himself to a particular format. Also Read - West Indies' Three-Test Tour of England Postponed

“I don’t want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format,” Holder was quoted as saying by ”windiescricket.com”. Also Read - On This Day: Brian Lara Returns to Pinnacle of Test Cricket With 400 Against England

Holder, who has led the side in Tests for the last five years, said West Indies cricket is diverse for different players and everyone has to play a part in the puzzle. Also Read - Was Tough Being Back Just As a Player: Jason Holder on Being Removed As West Indies Captain

“I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we’ve got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle,” added Holder who is ranked No.1 in the ICC international Test all-rounders” list.

Admitting that he loves the leadership role allows him to focus more, the 29-year-old cricketer feels he has to lead by example and practice what he preaches

“I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has forced all cricketing action to be postponed or canceled.