Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to make his comeback special after he was included in the 29-member squad for the team"s much-anticipated tour of England later this year.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England between August 5 to September 1 and Sarfaraz, who last played for Pakistan in October last year, also found a place in the line-up.

"I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by GeoSuper.TV.

“I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team. Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player”s career.

“When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance.”

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said after squad announcement that Sarfaraz had been included in the squad as a back-up stumper behind Mohammad Rizwan considering their lengthy tour of England.

“As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice,” the veteran wicket-keeper said.

“I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.”

The two teams will lock horns against each other in the shorter format after the conclusion of England”s three-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 8, which will also mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)