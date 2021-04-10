Don’t you want to watch MS Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he hit the World Cup six? But with a surge of COVID-19 in the city, how can you afford to go to the Wankhede in Mumbai. Well, as per a report in the Times of India, if a fan wishes to go and watch Dhoni’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals – the individual needs to carry a COVID negative report. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hammers Sixes in CSK Training Session Ahead of T20 Match vs DC at Wankhede Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

“The tests are mandatory even for those who’ve been vaccinated. The report will have to be produced at the time of entry on each match day,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik wrote in the letter to Apex Council members. Also Read - Delhi Capitals Steve Smith Reveals Hilarious Secret About Coach Ricky Ponting Ahead of IPL 2021 Game vs CSK at Wankhede

The test is important for them who have been vaccinated as well. Also Read - MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant in IPL 2021 Preview: Chennai Super Kings Take on Delhi Capitals in Their Season Opener at Wankhede Stadium