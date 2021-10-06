Dubai: The most anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24 has been sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale online. The state-of-the-art Dubai cricket stadium has different sections that include General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, all of which have been made unavailable on the Platinumlist website, the portal where tickets for the T20 World Cup are been sold.Also Read - T20 World Cup: IPL Will Help England; We'll be Well-Prepped, Says Tymal Mills

The head coach of Dubai’s G Force Cricket Academy Gopal Jasapara also failed to get hold of a ticket. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal to Shardul Thakur; Players Who Can Still Make Virat Kohli-Led India's T20 WC Squad

“I went to the website immediately after tickets went on sale. I was on the waiting list for a long time and thought I had a chance. But I was wrong,” Jasapara told Khaleej times. Also Read - Selection Not in My Hand: Harshal Patel on Not Making World Cup Squad

Ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the tickets for the marquee clash are being sold, Jasapara has been flooded with messages from fans looking for a ticket.

“Since I have been involved with local cricket in UAE, a lot of people have sent me messages for India-Pakistan match tickets. But I have no special access. I am just as helpless as them,” Jasapara said.

Tickets of the Pakistan vs India match were sold out within hours. As per the details, International Cricket Council (ICC) put the tickets for T20 World Cup on sale with a maximum capacity of 70 per cent crowd following Covid-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/LEVXydLPs8 — Venus Media. (@Venusmediapk) October 6, 2021

The Premium and Platinum tickets were being sold at a price of Dh1,500 and Dh2,600, respectively on Sunday night but were made unavailable on Monday morning on the website.

The estimated wait time of grabbing a ticket through the online portal was said to be more than an hour with thousands of fans flocking the website in hope of getting hold of a ticket before anyone else.

There are several users who are still looking for a ticket with some going an extra yard by taking to social media and asking people if they are willing to sell their tickets. That might just be the only hope of thousands out there although it might burn a hole in your pocket.