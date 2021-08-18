Kingston (Jamaica): Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that his side had given a perfect example of how Test cricket should be played despite losing the first match of the two-Test series against hosts West Indies by just one wicket on August 16. West Indies tail-ender Kemar Roach made an unbeaten 30 at Sabina Park as he guided his team to a sensational one-wicket victory. It was only the 15th instance in Test cricket history where a side had won by one wicket.Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica 8:30 PM IST August 12 Thursday

"There was no better Test match than this to advocate Test cricket," Waqar said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately we were on the wrong side as we should have won the game. But that's the way it is…one team had to lose and unfortunately it was us, and of course, it happens only when you commit mistakes and (dropped) catches played the big part. When you miss so many opportunities in such tense moments then that will definitely hurt you," the bowling coach was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

While Pakistan fielders took some amazing catches, they also dropped a few in the final session — two involving Kemar Roach — who went on score the winning runs.

“Overall if you analyse the bowling I must say all the bowlers bowled really well throughout the Test match. Despite the small target, they put in all the hard work, responded well, the way they fought in the game, and never let it go easily. Bowlers are meant to create opportunities.

“Yes, West Indies were 114/7 but then after that, there were three opportunities as well and if you are not grabbing them it won’t help you. They kept on taking wickets and creating opportunities so with all this I feel very proud of this bowling unit.”

The second Test commences at the same venue on August 20 and Younis said that, given the prevailing weather conditions, fast bowlers will once again hold sway.

“There was a lot of support especially for fast bowlers (in the first Test). The ball was seaming, conditions were overcast at times and it wasn’t easy for batting. Bowler had more say on it hence it was a low-scoring Test match. One has to apply himself on such pitches and has to be positive as a bowler and as a batter.

“Sometimes you have to take risks to score runs and whoever scored runs were taking risks to build up the board. So with the new ball, you have to remain positive, and going forward if the conditions remain the same it won’t be easy for batters,” added Younis.