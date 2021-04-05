South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock faced the heat on Monday following allegedly using fake fielding as a tactic to runout Fakhar Zaman for 193. Zaman – who was close to slamming his second double century in ODIs – later said that the fault was his not de Kock’s. Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Fans Divided After Quinton de Kock's Controversial Gesture Results in Fakhar Zaman Run Out

The incident took place in the first ball of the 50th over. Zaman was scampering back for the second and that is when de Kock made a fake signal as if the ball was not coming to his end. Zaman, believing so, turned back for a fraction of a second and that slowed his momentum – only to eventually fall short of his ground. Realising that Zaman was tricked by de Kock, the SA keeper smiled and that was captured on camera.

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis slammed the SA keeper for his cheeky smile. The 49-year-old took to Twitter and wrote: "Record breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLive. What about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you?"

Record breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLive 🇵🇰. What about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you 🤔? #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/5HD0sLYTk1 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) April 4, 2021

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” Zaman has said at the post-match presentation.