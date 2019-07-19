Former Pakistan great Waqar Younis cherished his time spent with Sachin Tendulkar in a heartfelt post. Waqar recalled his debut back in 1989 which coincidentally was also the debut for Tendulkar. In that match, Waqar’s vicious bouncer had also hit the little master. Waqar spoke of the times he spent with Tendulkar in the commentary box as well. Celebrating 30 years of togetherness, Waqar penned a tweet which read, “I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred at Chennai 1999.. From pitchside to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you #LittleMaster @sachin_rt #CWC19.”

I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred💯at Chennai 1999.. From pitch side to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you #LittleMaster @sachin_rt #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8XNPfjCA1t — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into ICC’s coveted Hall of Fame. The Indian batting sensation along with Allan Donald and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick was included on Thursday. He is the sixth Indian to be honoured with this. Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Bishen Singh Bedi, and Sunil Gavaskar had already made it to the elite list. Tendulkar had to wait for his time because a player is eligible for the distinction only after five years of his retirement.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” Tendulkar said during the event.