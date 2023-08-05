Home

Sports

Waqar Younis Sends Warning To Rohit Sharma And Co Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In ICC World Cup 2023

Waqar Younis Sends Warning To Rohit Sharma And Co Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In ICC World Cup 2023

Younis, Pakistan legend and one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game feels that despite of choking to India in big World Cup games, he still believes that the current Pakistan team is an expert in handling pressure

Waqar Younis Sends Warning To Rohit Sharma And Co Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Waqar Younis have sent a clear warning to Indian cricket team ahead of their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2024 in October.

Trending Now

Younis, Pakistan legend and one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game feels that despite of choking to India in big World Cup games, he still believes that the current Pakistan team is an expert in handling pressure and with the kind of match-winners in the squad, the Men in Green can go all the way and win the high-voltage clash.

“In our times, the pressure wasn’t that of a big concern as what it seems right now. The lesser you play against a team, that too against a big team – so whenever you’ll play them, especially if it is Pakistan and India, the pressure would be immense and tripled. Pressure is always high, but maybe in our times, it was comparatively lesser because we used to play lots of cricket in my early days. But then again, in World Cup, we used to choke against India. Nonetheless, as I said, players these days are handling the pressure definitely better. These match-winners, which I mentioned earlier, they’ll win us the game,” Younus told Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan team have handled pressure in a better way in the recent past. In my opinion, it doesn’t matter wherever you play, irrespective of whether in India or Pakistan, if you have your process in check and are executing your skills and plans sufficiently well, so I don’t think so we have any issue. We have match-winners, we have individuals that can win you matches single-handedly, including Babar himself, Shaheen – Fakhar can do wonders, then, of course, we have seen Imam playing great innings, so all-in-all, Pakistan has all the resources definitely, now it’s just the matter of putting things together and handling pressure,” Waqar added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES