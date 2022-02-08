New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis took to Twitter to thank Australia captain Pat Cummin, David Warner and the Australian cricket board for sending their full-strength team to Pakistan for a full-fledged tour in 24 years. The last time Australia toured Pakistan was in the last century in 1998.Also Read - Australia Announce Full Squad For Historic Tour of Pakistan

"Exciting times guys. Australia is sending their cricket team to Pakistan after so so long. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cricket Australia. I want to thank Pat Cummins, David Warner and their entire team for visiting Pakistan next month and let's go and welcome them and have a great series. It is going to be fun. It is going to be a tough series and we all can't wait for that," Younis said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

Cummins will lead Australia in the three-match Test series to be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. The Test series will be followed by the three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I, all of which will be played in Rawalpindi.

“This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” said selector George Bailey.

“With several sub-continent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon, this is a great first-up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes series,” he further added.

“It’s also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan,” said Bailey.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner