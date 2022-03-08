Ipswich (Australia): Horse-racing aficionados in Australia will be keeping a close eye on the Maiden Plate fixture here on Wednesday as legendary spinner Shane Warne’s steed ‘Sacred Oath’ will be in contention for the top prize in the race.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin: Shane Warne Brought Spin As An Attacking Commodity to This Cricketing World

Warne, one of the all-time cricket greats, passed away last week on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, where he was vacationing, following a suspected heart-attack. He will be given a state funeral by the state of Victoria later this month. Also Read - Warnie Can't die. It's Warnie: Brett Lee Reveals Feeling in Australia on Shane Warne's Untimely Demise

A report in sen.com.au on Tuesday said that Warne, along with mates, “have a share in the David Vandyke-trained colt who is having his second career start on Wednesday”. Also Read - Gavaskar Expresses Regret Over Ill-Timed Comment on Warne

“There are several big names in the ownership of Sacred Oath including close mate Campbell Brown as well as actor Shane Jacobson and prominent media talent Hamish McLachlan,” said the report.

“It would be a nice touch if Sacred Oath could get up for Warney and his mates,” Brown told sen.com.au. “Our horse was beaten by one named ‘A Call From Heaven’ on debut, so it could be a little omen this time around.

“We know Warney will be watching with great interest,” he said.

The others personalities who have a stake in the horse include Australian Football League (AFL) players, Sydney’s Jake Lloyd, Port Adelaide’s Trent McKenzie and a syndicate of Fremantle players including Joel Hamling, Luke Ryan, Brennan Cox, Darcy Tucker, Blake Acres, Brandon Matera and Michael Walters.

Sacred Oath is the current Aus dollar 1.50 favourite in the Maiden Plate race.