The great Sachin Tendulkar's battles with former Pakistan offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq remains one of the most engaging contests from the 1990s, but none more memorable than the Chennai Test of 1999.

Chasing 271 for victory, India were reeling at 81/5, their hopes kept alive by Tendulkar who stroked a fine century fighting back spasm. But unfortunately, Tendulkar could not get India over the line and they fell short by 17 runs, Saqlain dismissing the champion batsman for a masterful 136.

21 years later, Saqlain recalled the epic duel with Tendulkar admitting he wasn't confident of getting the batsman out.

“God was on my side that day. I did not think that I will get the Master blaster (Sachin) out. But when god has plans, you can’t beat that,” Saqlain told Sportstar in an Instagram live. “Till my last breath, it will give me enough pride that I could dismiss him that day. Mera naam uske naam ke saath juda rahega.”

In such flow was Tendulkar that afternoon in Chennai that Saqlain admits he felt mentally worn down. The inventor of the doosra, the offspinner revealed he went up to skipper Wasim Akram for advice and it worked.

“There was a time when Sachin was sparing no one, and was playing beautifully. So, I walked up to Wasim bhai (then Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram) and told him that it was getting tough for the bowlers to tackle him. Psychologically, I was feeling a bit down,” Saqlain reminisced.

“He told me that he had full faith in me and he believed that I could do something magical for the team. Those words helped and I suddenly felt stronger. I conceded a few boundaries, but eventually, got him out.”

Initially hesitant to try his variation of the wrong’un against Tendulkar, it was the doosra that got the batsman top edging a heave and perishing with Wasim taking the catch.

“Sachin had sharp eyes and he could read everything. It was intimidating. You wouldn’t believe, but I was scared to bowl him the doosra – fearing that he might hit boundaries. That was his power. The pitch was slow, so it was tough. But then, with god’s grace, I could send him packing,” the 43-year-old said.