‘Was An Excellent Performance’, Meg Lanning Praises Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav After First WPL 2024 Win

Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Bengaluru to register first win of WPL 2024.

New Delhi: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals defeated Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in an absolute display of domination in match 4 of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 26. The DCW completely outclassed Warriorz in both batting and bowling departments to register their first win of the season.

The Delhi skipper highly praised the efforts of Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, and Shafali Verma in the thumping victory against UPW. “I thought it was an excellent performance. Kapp was incredible as she took three wickets. Radha Yadav also picked some crucial wickets. Was nice to watch Shafali bat from the other end,” said Lanning in the post-match ceremony.

“Nice to watch her smashing sixes from the other end. It’s more about keeping it simple, it’s about encouraging her to play to her strengths. Radha has been bowling well, she wanted to be competitive today. She had the look in her eyes,” she added.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl first. Marizanne Kapp’s three wickets and Radha Yadav’s four wickets helped DC to restrict UPW to 119/9 in 20 overs. Then chased it with 9 wickets remaining with the help of a stunning 119-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning.

Meg Lanning lost her wicket right on the doorstep of the stunning win but Jemimah Rodrigues hit a boundary on the very next ball and ensured Delhi’s win. Kapp received the Player of the Match for an astonishing bowling spell of four overs in which she only gave five runs and picked three big wickets.

She was happy with her performance and said “Was happy when we won the toss, was nice to go out there and bowl. Pleased with the win. Tried to put some training into my bowling, changed a few things. I am just happy, was nervous coming into this game. I love bowling with the new ball, that’s the planning with my bowling. Luckily Meg (Lanning) gave me that (4th successive) over.”

