Allrounder Jason Holder has admitted that it wasn't easy for him to make the transition from a captain back to a being a player when he was removed as West Indies skipper post the World Cup. The WICB replaced Holder with Kieron Pollard as captain of the limited-overs formats post the World Cup where West Indies finished ninth, and even though he remains captain of the Test side, Holder said he was slightly taken aback with the timing of the decision.

"To be quite honest, it has been tough transitioning back just as a player. In hindsight, it has been tough trying to understand how to get back in as just a player," Holder told the Cricket Collective podcast on TalkSPORT. "It was an interesting time for me. I had found out earlier in the tournament that we have moved as one-day international captain. For me, it was just trying to win it [the CPL]."

The biggest problem for Holder however is his lack of performances since his removal as captain. With the bat, post World Cup Holder scored just 50 runs from six games. With the ball, Holder has just seven wickets to show from 10 games at an average of 69.85 and strike-rate of 75.4. Besides, the excessive cricket played by him has taken a physical toll on his body, and as Holder explains, could be another reason behind his lacklustre form of late.

“Performances obviously haven’t been there as I would’ve probably liked, but I’m not too disheartened. “I don’t beat myself up. I don’t get too worried because I know my ability. I know what I can produce. I just know that an innings is around the corner, a bowling effort is around the corner,” Holder said.

“I felt I needed the break after the India series [in December] particularly, just to refresh. I had played every single series in the entire year, I played county cricket as well, and my batteries needed a little bit of a recharge. Obviously, I needed some time to go and think about how I wanted to go forward as a player and try to work out again how just to be a player as opposed to being the captain.”

Under Pollard and coach Phil Simmons, Holder has had to bat mostly lower, at No. 7 in order to give the youngsters a chance, something the ex-captain has found challenging.

“Certain situations haven’t really gone my way in terms of having an extended time to bat in one-day cricket, which I feel personally has contributed to me not having that [big] score. I’m a batsman who needs a little bit of a time to get in and then flourish. And I haven’t had many opportunities to get a solid knock. There hasn’t been much Test cricket going on as well too, which helps me a lot in terms of spending time at the crease,” Holder explained.

“But, again, I’m not too disheartened. I’ve done a lot of thinking. I’ve done a few technical sessions trying to work through a few things that I wanted to correct. I’m in really good spirits. I know the performances will come and I’m just being as patient as I possibly can before that happens.

“I don’t think it’s long before you see me getting back to my normal self. I’m very, very confident. I don’t think it’s a question of my ability. I know my ability. It’s just performing and producing. As I said the structure and dynamics have changed and based on how things have gone, it is little to no time going in to bat. So I just have got to find ways to cope and produce in the short stints of batting at the international stage. I will work it out. I am confident it will all fall back into place.”