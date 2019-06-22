India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Looks like the Indians are expecting an extra bounce in the Rose Bowl wicket. After Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli was spotted trying pull shots during his net session. In the meanwhile, the fan who posted the video feels Kohli is trying to imitate Pandya, which is merely an imagination. While Kohli is yet to get a hundred in the tournament, Pandya would be hoping he can contribute with the bat soon as he has been with the ball.

Here is the fan video where you can spot Kohli playing an identical shot to what Pandya played earlier.

Here is how Hardik Pandya played the same pull shot that Kohli played later:

India will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament when they lock horns with the Asian minnows Afghanistan. Other than a few injury-scares, team India has looked a balanced unit in all departments and would look to remain so for the maximum amount of time.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.