Dream11 Team Predictions

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire will take place at 11:05 PM (IST).

Time: 10:35 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham



WAS vs GLO My Dream11 Team

WK: M Burgess

BAT: S Hain, I Bell, M Hammond, C Dent

AR: T Bresnan, G van Buuren, R Higgins

BOWL: J Lintott, J Patel, T Smith

SQUADS

Warwickshire Squad

Ian Bell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Tim Bresnan, Jacob Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Vikai Kelley, Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess, Alex Thomson, and Dan Mousley.

Gloucestershire Squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (C), James Bracey, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, and Ben Charlesworth.

