Dream11 Team Prediction

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Fantasy Tips, T20 Blast Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Warwickshire vs Lancashire at Edgbaston, June 18, 11:00 PM IST. Also Read - SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Swieqi United vs Gozo, Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 & 18 at Marsa Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 18 Friday

Warwickshire and Lancashire will face off each other in the T20 Blast match on Friday. Warwickshire is currently at the top of the points table in the North Group with four wins from five matches whereas Lancashire is at fourth place after three wins from five matches. Also Read - AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Abahani Limited vs Legends of Rupganj, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 65 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 1 PM IST June 17 Thursday

Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, WAS vs LAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, WAS vs LAN Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast. Also Read - GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Gozo vs Super Kings, Playing XIs For Today's Match 11 at Marsa Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 17 Thursday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Warwickshire vs Lancashire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 11 PM IST IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Sam Hain, Finn Allen, Pieter Malan, Carlos Braithwaite, Will Rhodes, Liam Livingstone, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Carlos Braithwaite

WAS vs LAN Probable Playing 11s

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Pieter Malan, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jacob Lintott

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

WAS vs LAN Squads

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (c), Carlos Braithwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess (wk), Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Chris Woakes

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAS Dream11 Team/ LAN Dream11 Team/ Warwickshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Lancashire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.