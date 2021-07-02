WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Tips

Nottinghamshire will face Warwickshire in North Group Vitality T20 Blast. Nottinghamshire is at the top of the points table with six wins from 10 matches whereas Warwickshire has won five matches out of the 10 they have played and are currently at third place in the table. Also Read - NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, 11:00 PM IST, July 1

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs NOT My Dream11 Team

M Burgess, A Hales, S Hain, B Duckett, A Hose, C Brathwaite, S Patel, M Carter, D Briggs, L Fletcher and C Miles

Captain: S Hain. Vice-captain: A Hales

WAS vs NOT Probable Playing 11s

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Jacob Lintott

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher and Calvin Harrison

WAS vs NOT Squads

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Carlos Brathwaite, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess (wk), George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Olly Stone, Robert Yates

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Ben Ducket, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (wk), Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Paterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

