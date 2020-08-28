WAS vs SOM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Warwickshire vs Somerset, Central Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s WAS vs SOM at Edgbaston, Birmingham: From the Central Group, Warwickshire and Somerset will be taking on each other in what will be their first match of the tournament. On the opening day of the T20 Blast, all matches except for one were washed out due to rain. Also Read - SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sussex vs Surrey, at County Ground 6:30 PM IST Friday August 28

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group. Also Read - SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL, 16th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 4:30 PM IST Friday August 28

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset. Also Read - NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 15th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Friday August 28

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

You can check the WAS vs SOM Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Warwickshire and Somerset will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham



WAS vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Sam Hain (captain), Josh Davey (vice-captain), Tim Bresnan, Steve Davies, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Dan Mousley, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Jeetan Patel

WAS vs SOM Squads

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (captain), Ed Pollock, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Liam Norwell, Henry Brookes, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Adam Hose

Somerset: Tom Abell (captain), Steven Davies (wk), James Hildreth, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAS Dream11 Team/ SOM Dream11 Team/ Warwickshire Dream11 Team/ Somerset Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more