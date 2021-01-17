Washington Sundar came up with the goods with India in a tricky spot on day three during the fourth and final Test on Sunday. Not only did he bring up his maiden Test fifty, but the stylish left-hander also ensured India get close to the Australian first innings total. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls on a pacy Gabba pitch against a formidable Australian bowling unit. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Sundar, Shardul Lead IND Fight Back; AUS Lead by 54 at Stumps

The 21-year old scored the highest runs on debut at No 7 while visiting Australia. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

Sundar also became the first debutant visiting Australia to score a 50 and take three wickets since Dattu Phadkar in India’s second-ever Test here back in 1947.

During his crucial 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur, the duo registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba. The duo broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar’s 30-year-old record at the venue, who had added 58 runs for the seventh wicket in 1991.

Extremely impressed with the fighting attitude shown by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. They have symbolised what India has been in this series, consistently punching above their weight. It is so satisfying to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2021

Sundar received praise from all quarters for his crucial knock. He also played an important role with the ball in the first innings. The Tamil Nadu-born picked up three wickets.

Resuming the second session at 161/4, India got off to a bad start as Mayank Agarwal – 38 – lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood in just the first over of the session and the visitors were given a major blow. Sundar then joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and the duo put together a brief stand of 25 runs.

Hazlewood once again rose to the occasion for Australia as he dismissed Pant (23), leaving India in a spot of bother at 186/6. Shardul then joined Sundar in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace for the visitors.