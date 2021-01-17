Washington Sundar came up with the goods with India in a tricky spot on day three during the fourth and final Test on Sunday. Not only did he bring up his maiden Test fifty, but the stylish left-hander also ensured India get close to the Australian first innings total. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls on a pacy Gabba pitch against a formidable Australian bowling unit. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Sundar, Shardul Lead IND Fight Back; AUS Lead by 54 at Stumps
The 21-year old scored the highest runs on debut at No 7 while visiting Australia. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time
Sundar also became the first debutant visiting Australia to score a 50 and take three wickets since Dattu Phadkar in India’s second-ever Test here back in 1947.
During his crucial 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur, the duo registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba. The duo broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar’s 30-year-old record at the venue, who had added 58 runs for the seventh wicket in 1991.
Sundar received praise from all quarters for his crucial knock. He also played an important role with the ball in the first innings. The Tamil Nadu-born picked up three wickets.
Resuming the second session at 161/4, India got off to a bad start as Mayank Agarwal – 38 – lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood in just the first over of the session and the visitors were given a major blow. Sundar then joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and the duo put together a brief stand of 25 runs.
Hazlewood once again rose to the occasion for Australia as he dismissed Pant (23), leaving India in a spot of bother at 186/6. Shardul then joined Sundar in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace for the visitors.