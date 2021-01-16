Young Washington Sundar’s act during the second day of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday is winning hearts already. It happened when Siraj was bowling and a fly got into his eye. That is when Sundar stepped in seeing his mate in discomfort and helped him take off the fly by blowing air in his eye. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Three Wickets in Three Overs; India Back in it

Here is the act of generosity that is heart-wrenching: Also Read - APFC vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day Prime Minister's Cup 2021 Match 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Armed Police Force Club vs Providence 1 at Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST January 16 Saturday

While Sundar was helping Siraj, the Australian commentators spoke of it on air and were surprised at the former’s bizarre way of helping the latter.

Siraj has faced racial abuse in Australia during the third and fourth Test. It has been reported to Cricket Australia (CA) by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Investigations are being carried out into this matter.

Meanwhile, India has come storming back in the first session of the second day after getting three quick wickets. Skipper Tim Paine and allrounder Cameron Green got off to a positive start and it seemed like India was in a spot of bother.

But thanks to some disciplined bowling the wickets came in a flurry.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia had upped the momentum with a counter-attack from Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc. The hosts are 353 for nine. Shardul Thakur has got two wickets out of the three that has fallen on on day 2, while Sundar picked up the other two.

With the series locked at 1-1, this is the decider and both the teams seem to have come up with strategies to counter the opposition.