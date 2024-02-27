Home

Washington Sundar Released From India Squad To Play In Ranji Semi-Final For Tamil Nadu – Report

Team India will face England in the 5th Test at the at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7.

Washington Sundar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Washington Sundar is released from the Indian squad for the final Test match against England to feature in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai on March 2. Sundar joined the Indian squad for the final three Tests as the backup for Ravichandran Ashwin.

As per a report from Indian Express, as Ashwin is performing well and is available for selection, there is no role left for Sundar to play in the final Test, considering this, BCCI has decided to release Sundar from the squad so he can play for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Ranji semi-final. Tamil Nadu secured their spot in the semifinals after an inning and 33 runs win over defending champions Saurashtra.

Following a thrilling five-wicket win over England to win the fourth Test and the series, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was pleased to come out on the winning side of the very hard-fought series.

India’s win in the fourth Test was fashioned by knocks of 90 and 39 not out from Dhruv Jurel, while sharing a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings and a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 55 not out.

With the ball, debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep took three wickets on day one, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep taking 5-51 and 4-22 respectively in the second innings, to give India their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

India will now face England in the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. The good news for Team India is that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection and the pitch is said to be seam-friendly as per recent reports.

