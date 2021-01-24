Washington Sundar starred at Gabba playing an important role for the side to help India beat Australia and retain the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy. Sundar – who was making his Test debut – picked up four crucial wickets and also chipped in with the bat – scoring 84 runs. Also Read - Rahul Dravid on Receiving Praise For India's Historic Series Win Over Australia: 'The Boys Deserve All The Credit'

It was Sundar's 123-run stand with Shardul Thakur in the first essay at Gabba that helped India not concede a big lead to the hosts. But the cricketer feels the best feeling of his life occurred when Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary at Gabba. Pant hit a low full toss down the ground for a boundary.

"When Rishabh hit the winning four it was just the best feeling of my life: and when I was walking with the Indian flag at the Gabba it is a feeling I can't express in words," said Sundar while speaking on Sports Today.

Sundar also revealed how his mother has been pampering him since returning from Australia. Sundar said that he had chicken biryani a couple of days back.

“I had chicken biriyani two days back and my mother is pampering me a lot. But in a couple of days I am so much looking to join the team again and get ready for the England series,” he added.

Hailing Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, Sundar also thanked coach Ravi Shastri and opener, Rohit Sharma, for giving him the confidence on his maiden Test.

“Ravi bhai has always given us confidence and the way Ajinkya captained was superb. Rohit has always helped us all the youngsters and the dressing room was fantastic, all of us were allowed to express ourselves,” Sundar, who debuted alongside pacer T Natarajan in Brisbane, said.