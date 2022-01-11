Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of bad news for Indian fans, allrounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the white-ball leg in South Africa. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Sundar has contracted the virus and his participation in the upcoming series is now in doubt. Sundar has been named for the ODI and T20I Indian squads for the series in South Africa.Also Read - VIVO to Transfer IPL 2022 Title Rights to TATA: Report

This would also be a major setback for the cricketer at a personal level. Also Read - Mohammed Kaif Explains Why Hanuma Vihari Would Have to Make Way For Virat Kohli at Cape Town