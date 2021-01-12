With the Indian team suffering from multiple injury concerns, all-rounder Washington Sundar is reportedly going to make his Test debut against Australia in the crucial fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane. As per a report in TOI, Sundar is being considered to replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – who suffered a thumb dislocation during the third Test at Sydney while batting in the first innings. Also Read - Indian Cricket Team in Brisbane: Locked in Hotel Rooms, Making Beds, Cleaning Toilets

Sundar was not a part of the initial side for the four-match Test series but was asked to stay back in Australia after the three-match T20I series. This could be a massive break for the young cricketer from Tamil Nadu. Considered to be a T20 specialist, Sundar has scored 532 runs in first-class cricket in 12 games at an average of 31.29 while he has taken 30 wickets at 26.93. Also Read - AUS vs IND 2021: Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant, Says he Could Have Led India to Win in Sydney Test

Sundar is a regular feature of the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit in the IPL and is a key member of the squad. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Surgery in Sydney, Promises to 'Return With a Bang'

With Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja set to miss the final Test at Brisbane, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is battling multiple problems ahead of the decider at Gabba in a couple of days time.

Looks like wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha would be drafted back into the side and Rishabh Pant – who hit a breathtaking 97 at SCG – could play as a pure batsman. Also, Shardul Thakur or T. Natarajan could be the other debutant in the Gabba Test. One of the two would be replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Also, considering the pitches in Brisbane would be slow – going by the recent BBL games – Kuldeep Yadav could be backed for the final Test.

India’s Predicted XI For Brisbane: Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur.