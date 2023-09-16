Home

Asia Cup 2023: Washington Sundar Replaces Injured Axar Patel In Indian Team Before Final

Axar Patel suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday in the Asia Cup 2023.

Colombo: India have called named Washington Sundar as a replacement for injured Axar Patel ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 17, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday night. All-rounder Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday which the Men in Blue lost by six runs.

Notably, Axar played a crucial 42-run knock and also took one wicket in a losing cause. “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad,” BCCI said in a statement

Sundar last featured for India during the Ireland T20Is which the Jasprit Bumrah-led side won by a 2-0 margin. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when they take on a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

Not to forget a win before getting into the World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side which hasn’t yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing wy more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when the Rohit’s side beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai. Since that victory, India’s inability to master crunch matches and occasions has been startling.

India reached semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022, besides losing against New Zealand and Australia in the WTC finals in 2019 and 2023 respectively. The Men in Blue also failed to make their presence felt in last year’s Asia Cup, which was won by Sri Lanka. That event was played in T20 format.

