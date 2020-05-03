In a bid to keep the women’s cricket team motivated and focussed during the coronavirus lockdown, Pakistan Cricket Board has organised online sessions with the legendary Wasim Akram and Babar Azam. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Centre Likely to Announce Economic Package For MSME Sector Soon

Around 35 women cricketers — current internationals and emerging players — will attend interactive sessions which will be held via videoconference calls. During these sessions, they will be provided insights about how to strategize and approach the game in different conditions.

Here is how some of the cricketers who attended the sessions had to say.

Cricketer Aliya Riaz said: “I have grown up watching videos of Wasim Akram and how he brought laurels for Pakistan with both bat and ball from some adverse of situations.

“It is a great opportunity for me and I am eager to learn from the great of the game and understand his work ethic which made him stand apart from the rest.”

Looking forward to the session with Babar Azam, Omaima Sohail said: “Babar Azam is a top batsman and a session with him will help all the batters to understand what makes him different than the others and reflect on how we can continue to improve ourselves.”

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women’s selection committee, said: “It is extremely important that the players continue to develop during this phase when cricket is on hold and these sessions are certainly going to be beneficial in that aspect.

“We keep looking for ideas to keep the players engaged and motivated. Fitness plans have been provided to both the senior and junior group of players and they have been working at home to ensure they are ready once the situation normalises.

“Sessions with Wasim Akram and Babar Azam will provide the players an opportunity to listen and learn from the best, helping them in improving their game. Pakistan has produced some of the most extraordinary cricketers in the history of the game and we will continue to bring them on board for the benefit of our players.”

(With IANS inputs)