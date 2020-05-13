Predicting India skipper Virat Kohli is a modern-day great and will go places, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram felt it is unfair to compare the former with Sachin Tendulkar. Yet, Akram said that he felt Kohli will not be able to break the ”many records” held by Tendulkar. Also Read - Rashid Latif Hails Sachin Tendulkar, Says Playing 200 Tests is a Unique Feat

"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin"s record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He"s getting there but there"s still time," Akram told former India opener, Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube show "AakashVani".

Hailing Kohli as a great player, Akram felt both the cricketers are different from each other. He said while Kohli is aggressive, Tendulkar is the exact opposite – he is calm.

“He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether,” said Akram who has had many memorable duels with the Little Master and has watched Kohli grow as a batsman from close. He’s (Kohli) very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman — positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well,” Akram said.

“Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli, he will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out,” he opined.