New Delhi: Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan in the nail-biter clash of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Thursday.Also Read - KL Rahul Should be in Rohit Sharma-Led India Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2022 Match vs South Africa. Here's Why

This was Pakistan’s second defeat in two games of the tournament and their road to the semi-finals has become difficult now. Babar & Co. earlier lost to arch-rivals India in the opener clash on Sunday. And the twin defeats in the T20 World Cup have left legendary pacer Wasim Akram furious and raised a question about the absence of Shoaib Malik. Also Read - Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Speaking to A Sports, where Malik was also part of the panel, Akram opined that had he been the captain, he would have ensured the former’s place in the World Cup squad first and would have argued over his absence in the team. He then lashed out at Babar for not being intelligent enough with his choices and calls. Also Read - Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan's Loss Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

“Ek saal se Pakistan, including us (Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq) knew that middle order slightly weak hai. Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota…to win the World Cup. Agar usskeliye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don’t get my player. But aisa koi hain nehin. Babar ko aur akalmand hona parega. Yeh woh moholle ki team nehin hai ki mera jaanne wala aa jayega. Agar main hota toh iss ladke ko (Malik) sabse pehle middle order main leta,” he said.

Pakistan will play their next match on October 30 at the Perth Stadium against Netherlands