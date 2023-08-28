Wasim Akram Predicts Favourites For Asia Cup

Home

Wasim Akram feels having an Aisa Cup ahead of the World Cup will help teams prepare for the mega event.

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 is days away and excitement among fans has reached its peak. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal will compete in the gala event. Pakistan and Nepal will play the first game of the Asia Cup 2023 on August 30. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash will take place on September 2.

India and Pakistan are two of the top teams in the tournament but Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can not be counted out either, especially in subcontinent conditions. Veteran pacer Wasim Akram, who is also part of the star-studded commentary panel, highlighted the importance of having the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup.

Wasim also said that no team will go into the tournament as favourites. Akram said that all the participating teams are dangerous and can beat other teams on their day.

“This is a good idea by ACC to have a 50-over Asia Cup because right after it we have the World Cup. It is a long tournament — not a one-off that you can enter the semi-finals after winning one game. You have to win games to get on top. You have to take it game by game. Also, it is a 50-over competition (this time) not T20, which means different mindset and fitness will be required,” Akram was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka won the competition. All three teams are dangerous — anyone can win on their day. There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final,” he elaborated.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.

