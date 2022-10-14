Dubai: With a little over two days to go before the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the buzz is palpable. While fans are busy making predictions, former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram named his four finalists. While the three semi-finalists were India, Pakistan, and Australia, he reckoned South Africa would be the dark horse. South Africa has players who could hurt big teams and that could be a possible reason for Akram thinking along those lines.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

"For the semifinals, what I would like to see is Australia, India, and Pakistan. But South Africa could be a dark horse," Akram was quoted as saying to the media in Dubai.

While the Pakistan team is playing a Tri-series in New Zealand, Rohit Sharma-led Team India was in Perth last week. The Indian team has now shifted to Brisbane where they would play two more warm-up games before their tournament opener against Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan has got the better of the Indian team on two occasions in T20Is this year. They beat India in the Asia Cup, twice. Pakistan also beat India in the T20 World Cup in 2021 in Dubai. It is expected to be a cracker when the two sides meet at the iconic MCG.

But again, at the MCG – the conditions would be different. It would be interesting to see the respective playing XIs the two sides’ field. Unfortunately, there are predictions of rain on October 23. On current head-to-head, Pakistan start favourites against India. You surely do not want to miss this!