Wasim Akram Slams Babar Azam Over Pakistan Captain’s Jersey Swap With Virat Kohli

Team India register their third consecutive win in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Pakistan on October 14

Wasim Akram, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team defeated Babar Azam’s Pakistan by 7 wickets in Match 12 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14. After Team India’s dominant victory, Virat Kohli shared a great moment with the Men in Green skipper as both batters exchanged jerseys with each other.

Where many fans are appreciating the moment, a lot of Babar Azam and Pakistan fans are unhappy with their skipper’s act after PAK’s 8th consecutive loss against India in the 50-over World Cup. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram wasn’t happy with Babar either over it and suggested him to restrict these acts to walls of dressing rooms.

During a discussion on the show, The Pavilion, a fan question was read out where he critcised Babar for his jersey swap with Kohli. “I can see Babar is receiving two shirts from Virat Kohli. Everybody is showing this clip over and over again. But after your fans are so hurt after a disappointing performance, this should be a private matter, it should not be done in an open ground,” the question read as quoted by Wisden.

Wasim agreed with fan’s remark and said “That’s what I exactly said when I saw the picture (getting the shirts publicly, not privately). Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – if your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt – then do it after the game in the dressing room.”

Babar Azam was the highest scorer for the Pakistan team, he scored a 50 runs knock and was leading his team to a good score before they suffer a batting collapse. Pakistan losing eight wickets for 36 runs is also their worst collapse for the last eight wickets in their history of playing in the Men’s ODI World Cup. For India, local lad Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each in an exception bowling display for the hosts.

India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed six fours and as many sixes en route to top-scoring with a scintillating 86 off 63 balls in powering the hosts’ to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan. In the chase of 192, apart from Rohit’s efforts, Shreyas Iyer got crucial game time to make 53 not out off 62 balls, to give India its eighth straight victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups in an utterly one-sided match, also its third consecutive win of the ongoing competition.

