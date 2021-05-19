The Israeli-Palestine Conflict is arguably the biggest trending news of the world in recent times. Many eminent personalities have had their say about the ongoing crisis. The Sultan of Swing, Pakistan Legend, Wasim Akram took to Twitter and voiced his support for Palestine. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Conflict: 42 Killed in Gaza in Deadliest Single-day Attack, Netanyahu Says Fight to go on | 10 Points

"It doesn't matter what side you're on, or which team you support, this is not a game, it's War and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering there will never be a winner, everyone has already lost! #IStandWithPalestine #IStandForHumanity," Akram tweeted.

— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 19, 2021

Even Pakistan World Cup-winning captain and current Prime Minister laid down his support for Palestine.

Babar Azam, Kagiso Rabada and Irfan Pathan are among the many athletes who have shown their support as well.

Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity. #PrayForPalestine #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/NPCqRLmUA0 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 11, 2021

As an athlete who plays cricket around the world, I want to see this world out of war. I can’t watch people being killed in #Afghanistan & #Palestine. No crime is more heinous than the killing of a child. I want these children to wake up to the sound of birds & not bombs. 🤲😥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2021

If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

In Gaza, a crowded coastal enclave of 2 million people, there are no air raid sirens or safe houses. Temporary United Nations shelters have come under attack in previous years of conflict. In the past two days, Israeli airstrikes brought down three huge towers housing important Hamas offices and some businesses after the Israeli military fired warning shots, allowing occupants to flee.

Fighter jets also targeted without warning multiple residential buildings, located in teeming neighbourhoods where Israel alleged militants lived. In all, more than 65 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 16 children. Among the dead were both militants and civilians, including at least two women and children who died during the apartment building strikes.

