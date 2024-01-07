Home

Wasim Akram’s Befitting Response to TROLL Goes VIRAL – Check REACTIONS

Wasim Akram tied the knot with Shaniera in 2013, the couple recently appeared in the Pakistani film "Money Back Guarantee."

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram responded to a troller who tried to troll the speedster on his New Year’s Instagram post where he posted a photo with his wife Shaniera Akram.

A troller used foul language for his wife on Akram’s post where the legendary speedster lashed out on his comment saying,”You think that’s the appropriate thing to say ? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created total douche” here is the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

Akram’s bowling expertise has transitioned into coaching roles. He served as bowling coach consultant for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, helping groom talents like Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. He’s also coached national teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan U-19.

Earlier, Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram believes that ODI cricket is just ‘too long’ as the 50-over format in its current form and wants for it to be reduced to 40 overs.

“There’ll be another 50-over World Cup? God, do something about ODIs. It’s just too long. The format has disappeared, especially the bilateral series. It’s a very different format from T20 and Test cricket, it’s kind of in between. You have to be a specialist.”

“I’ll probably go 40 overs instead of 50 because the attention span is gone. It’s disappearing a bit because of the T20 format. Test cricket is the ultimate, no doubt,” said Akram while commentating on day three of Australia-Pakistan Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

