Wasim Akram’s Cocaine Addiction: Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, and the legendary fast bowler has made a shocking revelation that he was addicted to cocaine after the end of his playing career but quit following the death of his first wife Huma. Wasim Akram, who was the star performer for Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup, began using cocaine while working as a television expert around the world. He has more than 900 international wickets against his name. He retired in 2003.Also Read - Wasim Akram Makes SHOCKING Revelation Of His Past Life, Says I Developed a Dependence on Cocaine

According to the southpaw, he began using cocaine while working as a television expert around the world. In an interview with the Times, the 56-year-old revealed that he has mentioned the addiction in his new autobiography. Also Read - Wasim Akram LAMBASTES Babar Azam Following Shock Loss vs Zimbabwe; Questions Shoaib Malik's Absence

“The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive, and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me,” Akram was quoted as saying by BBC. Also Read - Wasim Akram PREDICTS T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists; India, Pakistan, Australia in The List

He mentioned the “selfless act” of his first wife Huma, who died suddenly in 2009 from a rare fungal infection.

“Huma’s last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back,” he said.

Wasim Akram made his international debut in 1984 and went on to play 104 Tests and 356 one-day internationals for Pakistan and win the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. He led Pakistan in 25 Tests and 109 ODIs between 1993 and 2000 and is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time.

According to Akram, he “developed a dependence on cocaine” while he was travelling away from Huma and their two sons, who were living in Manchester.

“It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function,” said Akram.

“Huma, I know, was often lonely at this time, she would talk of her desire to move to Karachi, to be nearer her parents and siblings. I was reluctant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi on my own, pretending it was work when it was actually about partying, often for days at a time,” he added.

Wasim sought help after his late wife discovered his drug use, but said he had a bad experience in a rehab facility in Lahore and fell back into the habit during the 2009 Champions Trophy.

Akram said the drugs were “a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition, which I sorely missed” but Huma’s death shortly after that tournament spurred him to quit.