‘Wasim Akram’s Reverse-Swing My God, Sab Darr Jate Thhey,’ Sanjay Dutt Hails Ex-Pakistan Cricketer | WATCH

Both Sanjay Dutt and Wasim Akram are currently in Dubai and they both met in an event.

New Delhi: Pakistan legendary speedster Wasim Akram shares a good bond with Bollywood stars and India since he played in India on various occasions. Wasim also shares a special bond with Indian actor Sanjay Dutt.

Both Akram and Sanjay Dutt are in Dubai for some event and while speaking on mic Indian actor lavished praise on Pakistan pacer for his reverse swing. He also called him one of the best cricketer he has ever seen.

The video of Sanjay Dutt has gone viral on social media, here is the clip:

After the event, Wasim Akram also shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt where he called him Kahlnayak. Here is the picture.

Great to see my buddy Sanjay Dutt almost after a decade, humble as always…#kahlnayak pic.twitter.com/sa8nDtG66a — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 1, 2024

Akram is the first bowler who picked up 500 wickets in the ODI cricket. The speedster is currently the highest wickettaker for Pakistan in International cricket. He have 916 scalps that includes 31 fifers and five 10 wickets hauls.

