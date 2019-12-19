Wasim Jaffer, a veteran of over 150 Ranji Trophy matches, has been appointed the new batting coach of Kings XI Punjab adding to its already strong support staff that boasts Sunil Joshi is bowling coach and Jonty Rhodes as head of fielding. Jaffer, who is currently playing for Vidarbha, will offer his batting insights to KXIP players when the IPL 2020 comes around after being persuaded for the post by head coach Anil Kumble.

“I’m thankful to Kumble. He’s the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I’ve got so much to learn from him. Though I’m currently coaching in Bangladesh (he’s the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I’m looking forward to this experience,” Jaffer told Times of India on the sidelines of Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Before this, the only time Jaffer was associated with IPL in any capacity was during its inaugural edition in 2008, where he opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first ever match in the history of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended up scoring 115 runs in six matches at an average of 19.16.

With the experience of playing just 23 T20 matches in his entire career, Jaffer, who is nearing 20000 First-Class runs, wasn’t tailor-made for the format but is confident of using his experience to help out players.

“According to me, batting remains the same, though the game has become a bit fast. I’d be happy to learn from the many great players around me in the IPL. I’d be glad to pass on my ‘little’ knowledge to the youngsters, particularly the Indians,” he said.