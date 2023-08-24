'Go With 3 Spinners': Wasim Jaffer Gives Moon Pitch Report, Suggests Best Combination

Home

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer reacted in a unique way after India’s Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon. The cricketer compared photos with a pitch and predicted his bowling lineup for the surface the batter reckoned that the moon is a definitely batting surface and he would go with three spinners along with one genuine seamer and an all-rounder.

Jaffer took his twitter and shared the photo of the moon’s surface and the photo got viral in minutes, here is the photo:

Definitely a bat first surface. I’d go with 3 spinners, one genuine seamer along with an all rounder 😛😉

📸: Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/mkmk5h9AW5 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 23, 2023

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the moon rover has Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

On its part, the lander too will carry out the tasks assigned to it with its payloads: Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.

Earlier, Jaffer was in limelight when he shared a humorous tweet on India’s Asia Cup squad where the batter posted the photo of fish with gill and without gill as broadcaster missed shubman Gill from the squad and added Samson.

Here is the India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up)

