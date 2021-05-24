Former India Test Cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to twitter and came up with his very own version of the famous Drake meme and we just can’t get over it. Former first-class cricketer for Mumbai and Vidarbha posted a customized meme, where he is disapproving Umpire Richard Kettleborough and approving Sri Lankan umpire, Kumar Dharmasena. Also Read - WTC Final - I Will Play Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Shami - Laxmipathy Balaji

.@ICC #WTCFinal 😉 pic.twitter.com/qdKPXgf1LG

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 24, 2021

The context being that whenever the English umpire, Kettleborough since 2014 has officiated in an ICC knock-out game where India has featured, India has never won a single match. The matches include the 2014 T20 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, 2015 World Cup Semi-Final against Australia, 2017 Champions Trophy Final against arch-rivals Pakistan and 2019 World Cup Semi-Final against eventual Runners-up New Zealand. So obviously it’s very much evident from this tweet that India would love to see Kettleborough not featuring in the World Test Champion Final. On the other he has shown a keen liking for Dharmasena since he costed New Zealand the World Cup Final by giving England an extra run in a frantic run chase which ended in a tie in the first 50 overs before England sealing it just by boundary count in the Super Over.

Jaffer, currently a batting coach for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Punjab are placed 6th in the standings as the franchise league got suspended due to the Bio-Bubble breach.