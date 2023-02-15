Home

Delhi: With the pitch talk dominating the show at Nagpur during the first Test, things are not looking to change ahead of the second Test in Delhi as well. The buzz still seems to be around the pitch and hence former India opener Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious meme to take a dig at the Australian media. He used a line from the Bollywood film, ‘Hera Pheri’. The meme has a moment from the film featuring Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The line in the meme read: “Ab tak toh aa jana chahiye tha”. It means by now it should have come. Here the picture of the pitch is spoken of.

Aussie media 🦊 and fans waiting for first pics of Delhi pitch #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jylJbjNtyh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2023

After hammering Australia in under three days at Nagpur, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites at Delhi. As per reports, the pitch at Delhi is set to be a slow-turner.

The team will train on Wednesday and Thursday before the Test. India could incorporate a change. If Shreyas Iyer is fit, he may replace Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

