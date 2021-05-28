The social media war between former England captain Michael Vaughan and veteran India opener Wasim Jaffer took the next step. Vaughan, who is very vocal about his opinions on Twitter, was asked to pick a cricketer he would like to block on social media. To which, the former English cricketer named Wasim Jaffer, who has often poked him on Twitter with his cheeky tweets. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Has Twitteratis In Splits With His Hilarious Meme

"Wasim Jaffer. To be honest, I wouldn't block anyone. I block people who abuse me, trying to have a go at me, or someone, whose handle isn't real," Vaughan said in an interaction with Crictracker.

Jaffer didn't hold back and hit back at Vaughan with his wit and humour. "Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me," Jaffer tweeted.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me😁 https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

Vaughan didn’t waste much time and replied to Jaffer and claims that no player whom he got out by his off-spin will ever be blocked by him.

“I would never do that Wasim … No player that got out to my filthy off-spin will ever be blocked,” Vaughan wrote replying to Jaffer.

The veteran India opener also had an answer for that as he replied, “Never knew I’d have to pay like this for getting out to your filthy off-spin.”

Never knew I'd have to pay like this for getting out to your filthy off spin😛 https://t.co/fIX8cNkFZB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

Vaughan is always in limelight for his opinions on social media as earlier he bashed the pitches in India during the Test series against England.

The Twitter war between Vaughan and Jaffer started when the former claimed that Kane Willamson would be the ‘greatest player in the world’, if he was an Indian.

Vaughan, in an interview with Spark Sport, said that people call Virat Kohli the greatest player to “get a few more clicks and likes”.

Jaffer’s reply won the internet at that time as he wrote”Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai.”