Hampshire: Amid all the speculation over will Rishabh Pant make it to the India’s T20 squad for the T20 World Cup, ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer has made a bold statement. Jaffer has suggested Pant opens in T20Is for India as that is where he could blossom.Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For 5 T20Is vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma to Lead; Rest For Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah

Pant has not been a regular opener for India in T20Is and hence Jaffer’s suggestion is a little out-of-the-box. Jaffer took to Twitter and his post read: ” Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that’s the spot where he can blossom.” Also Read - Edgbaston Test: Batting Debacle, in Mind And Matter

Here is the tweet: Also Read - Why Umran Malik May Not Feature in India's Playing XI For T20Is

Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that’s the spot where he can blossom. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 6, 2022

It is highly unlikely the selectors will take Jaffer’s suggestion and put that to test considering Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are looked at as the regular T20I openers with Ishan Kishan as the third opener. But again, interesting things happen in cricket.

Meanwhile, Pant was the star for India in the Birmingham Test where he hit 146 in the first essay and bailed India out of a tricky spot. During his stay in the middle, he stitched a crucial 222-run stand. Despite his heroics, India lost the Test by seven wickets.

Pant will not be a part of T20Is versus England. Dinesh Karthik would be donning the gloves in all probability.

Do you think Pant as opener in T20Is is the best option?